This hospital has built a cabin to protect doctors from coronavirus suspects coming for test

A hospital in Haryana's Jind has come up with an interesting invention that will increase the social distance between the doctors and those who are suspected of the coronavirus infection and come for testing.

The government hospital has built a cabin to take samples of the suspects and acts as a protective shield between the doctors and patients.

The first-of-its-kind cabin in Haryana is developed on the lines of the South Korean model.

Here is how the cabin will work. At the time of taking the sample, the doctor will remain inside the cabin and the corona will remain outside the potential patient cabin. Half of the cabin has a glass wall so that the doctor will continue to see the patient. Only the hands of the doctor will come out of the cabin, and the doctor will be able to take a sample of the patient.

Normally, while taking the sample, there is a fear of splitting and vomiting from the nose and mouth of the suspected patient, which causes the virus to spread.

Chandramohan Sharma, a doctor working in the hospital, got it developed on the basis of the South Korean model and donated it to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 109 recorded deaths, the government data showed.