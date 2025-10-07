This Haryana city tops list with most billionaires, richest has Rs 39936 crore net worth, name is...

Haryana is home to the most billionaires in the state and ranks 9th nationwide. Known for its thriving business ecosystem, tech startups, and booming real estate sector, Gurugram’s rapid growth and proximity to Delhi make it an attractive destination for billionaires and entrepreneurs.

In a surprising twist, Gurugram (formerly known as Gurgaon) in Haryana has emerged as the city with the most billionaires in the state, ranking 9th nationwide. This remarkable achievement reflects the city’s rapid growth, booming economy, and its rise as a key business hub in India.

Gurugram: The Billionaire Hub of Haryana

Gurugram, located just a short distance from the national capital, Delhi, has long been known as a centre for modern business, luxury living, and technological innovation. The city is home to a number of prominent multinational companies, tech startups, and large corporations. In fact, it is often called the 'Millennium City' due to its impressive development, modern infrastructure, and thriving business ecosystem.

According to recent reports, Gurugram ranks 9th nationwide in terms of the number of billionaires, a position it shares with some of India’s largest and most prosperous cities. The city is home to over 20 billionaires, most of whom have amassed their fortunes through industries like technology, real estate, finance, and manufacturing. The wealthiest individual is Nirmal Kumar Minda, owner of Uno Minda, with a net worth estimated at Rs 39,936 crore according to Forbes.

The Rise of Gurugram as a Business Hub

The city’s transformation began in the early 2000s when it became a popular destination for both domestic and international businesses. With its proximity to Delhi and the availability of well-developed infrastructure, Gurugram soon became an attractive location for corporations looking to set up offices in the NCR region.

Many well-known companies, including Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, and Accenture, have large offices in Gurugram. Additionally, the real estate sector has flourished with numerous luxury residential developments, commercial complexes, and shopping malls, attracting affluent individuals and investors from across the country.

Why Gurugram?

Several factors contribute to Gurugram’s status as a hub for billionaires:

Proximity to Delhi: Gurugram is just a short drive away from the Indian capital, making it an ideal location for businesses and investors. Business Ecosystem: The city’s favourable tax policies, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal place to do business. Real Estate Boom: The city’s real estate market has boomed in the past two decades, contributing significantly to the wealth of its residents. Availability of Skilled Labour: Gurugram attracts highly skilled professionals in fields like technology, finance, and management, contributing to its economic growth.

Gurugram’s rise as a major financial hub in India reflects the country’s growing urbanisation and economic expansion. With a strong concentration of billionaires, the city has become a symbol of India’s growing influence on the global business stage. Its impressive ranking, 9th in the country in terms of billionaires, shows that the city is not only a business leader but also in fostering entrepreneurship and wealth creation.