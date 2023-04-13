‘This happened because of…’: Atiq Ahmed repents after son Asad Ahmed’s encounter, know what he said

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (File photo)

Gangster-turned-politician Atq Ahmed was seen getting emotional after his son Asad Ahmed was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in an encounter in Jhansi, with the gangster now sharing words of repentance and regret.

As per Zee News sources, Atiq Ahmed was heartbroken and emotional after he got to know about the death of his son. He also met his elder son Ashraf under police security, saying that now it was his responsibility to take care of the family.

As quoted by Zee Media sources, Atiq Ahmed said, “This all has happened because of me. I never knew this is what it will come to. I can’t believe that I am seeing this day.” He was seen crying inconsolably and was asking the police personnel about his son’s death.

He further asked the police personnel whether the authorities will be cremating the body of Asad Ahmed, or it will be given to his family for the last rites. He also talked to his elder son Ahsraf, saying that the responsibility of the family now depends on him.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was the prime accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, who was killed earlier this year in Prayagraj. Asad Ahmed was trying to flee the police with his close aide, after which there was a gunfight, and 42 rounds were fired. Ahmed was killed in the encounter.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in jail, and his two elder sons had earlier surrendered to the police. Asad Ahmed was his youngest son and was seen in the CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s murder. The only member of Atiq Ahmed’s family who is outside jail is his wife Shaista Parveen.

Umesh Pal was the star witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and was brutally murdered by four gunmen, one of which was allegedly Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed.

