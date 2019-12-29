This Gujarat school gives admission after checking horoscope of students

While entrance tests and interviews are usual practice for giving admission in schools across the country, a school in Gujarat follows a practice which would be termed uncommon by many.

The Hemchandracharya Sanskrit Pathshala at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad only gives admission on the basis of aspirants' horoscope.

Akil Uttam Shah, the administrator of the school, says the aim is to bring back the ancient-style of schooling like in Nalanda and Takshashila where students were taught several art forms.

Students are taught subjects like scriptures, Astrology, Ayurveda, Language, Grammar, Maths, Vedic Maths, Yoga, Athletics, Music, Arts, horse riding, Law and Vaastu among other things.

The school gained international recognition after a student - Tushar Talawat - won laurels in Vedic maths competition at various levels. Talawat was also honoured by the then HRD minister Prakash Javadekar for his achievement.

Talawat is among many students who have shown brilliance in diverse fields including music.

The school is not affiliated with the state education department and does not offer any certificates as it believes that certificates are not the measure of a student's talent. However, there are students who appear for the class 10th examinations via the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). There are as many as 35 students who are currently preparing to sit for the tests.

At the residential school, students wake up at 5 am and conduct day-to-day activities which include educational curriculum and cooking their own food. They are also provided medical facilities inside the school premises.

Besides a month of yearly leave, they are also allowed one day a month to meet with their parents.

Aspirants are asked fill out a form following which their horoscope is checked, and after a 15-day trial, they may be selected for admission. Parents of each ward are asked to submit an amount of Rs 3,000.

The admissible age is between 7 to 12 years and the entire course is for about 10-12 years.

Currently, there are about 100 students from 16 different states and even from outside India.