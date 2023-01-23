Search icon
This government school in Maharashtra has only one student

Kishore Mankar, a teacher at a government school in Maharashtra, where there is only one student and one teacher.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Photo: ANI

You must have read a lot of news about the plight of Govt Schools, negligence of teachers, absenteeism of students. But this story is different. This is an example. For all those who have a million excuses for not going to school and not putting their mind to studies. This is the story of a school where there is only one student and one teacher.

According to the report of ANI, Kishore Mankar who is teaching at a Zila Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra`s Ganeshpur village says the school has had only one student in the last two years.

Located 22 kilometers from Maharashtra`s Washim District, Mankar further stated that the population of Ganeshpur is only 150.

Kishore Mankar said he has been teaching at this school for the last two years.

"I`m the only teacher in school," said Kishore Mankar, a school teacher who has been showing up every day on his bike for two years to teach just one student.

"There is only one teacher in the school for the last two years. I have been teaching during this period," Mankar added.

 

"From 10:30 am to 12 pm, I follow all the rules and regulations including singing the national anthem. Other facilities being provided for the student by the government are being also fulfilled," Mankar stated."I am teaching all the subjects myself," Mankar added. 

