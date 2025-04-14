Born in Gujarat, he played a key role in India’s freedom struggle and later became the Prime Minister of India.

Morarji Desai, one of India's most respected political leaders, is remembered for his honesty, discipline, and lifelong commitment to public service. Born in Gujarat, he played a key role in India’s freedom struggle and later became the Prime Minister of India. He led the country from 1977 to 1979 and made history by becoming the first Prime Minister to head a non-Congress government. Desai's political career spanned over five decades. He started as Chief Minister of Bombay State in 1952, and later held major roles like the Commerce and Industry Minister in 1956 and Finance Minister in 1958. In 1967, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister under Indira Gandhi but parted ways with her due to differences.

During the Emergency in 1975, Desai was jailed like many opposition leaders. After his release in 1977, he led the Janata Party to a historic win, becoming Prime Minister at the age of 81.

His time in office focused on ending corruption and promoting transparency. Though his government lasted only 28 months due to internal conflicts, he left a strong mark on Indian politics.

Desai was admired not just in India but also across the border. In 1990, Pakistan honoured him with the Nishan-e-Pakistan for his efforts to improve ties between the two nations. In 1991, India awarded him the Bharat Ratna. He remains the only Indian to receive both honours.

Morarji Desai passed away on April 10, 1995, at the age of 99. His legacy reminds us that politics can be rooted in honesty, simplicity, and a deep commitment to the nation.