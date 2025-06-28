INDIA
India unveiled its first Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) project at Delhi's Dwarka Expressway. The system was developed by IHMCL covers 56.46 kilometres and is being recognised as a national model for AI-based traffic governance and road safety.
India unveiled its first Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) project at Delhi's Dwarka Expressway. The project is aligned with the latest 2023 guidelines of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a move towards smart and safer highways.The ATMS system, deployed on the Dwarka Expressway and a 28-km stretch of NH-48 from Shiv Murti to Kherki Daula, is transforming a key national corridor into a next-generation digital highway.
The system was developed by IHMCL (Indian Highways Management Company Ltd) and implemented by NHAI. The project covers 56.46 kilometres and is being recognised as a national model for AI-based traffic governance and road safety. The Chief Product Officer of IHMCL, Amrit Singha, said that the ATMS has various components to catch violators of traffic laws, being able to detect things such as not having a seatbelt, triple riding, and overspeeding.
"Various components of the ATMS project have been covered. The salient components are traffic monitoring cameras, the second is the video incident detection and enforcement system...Through all these, we are able to detect approximately 14 different types of incidents, including overspeeding, no seatbelt, and triple riding, so these are all challanable incidents as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” Singha told ANI in Delhi.
While discussing road safety awareness, the IHMCL official added, “From the NHAI point of view, what we can do is we have various information dissemination programs. We also conduct a lot of programs related to road safety. So through ATMS, we also like to generate public and general awareness among the citizens, specifically road users, about road safety. We also see technology as an enabler for meeting road safety goals for the public.”
The system is also integrated with the NIC E-challan portal, which shares various traffic violation incidents with the proper police department. According to an official statement from NHAI, ATMS is 56.46 km long, with 28.46 km on the Dwarka Expressway and the rest on NH-48.Detailing 5 main components of the ATMS, the statement mentioned that there is a Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS) with 110 high-resolution PTZ cameras placed at 1-km intervals with 24/ live monitoring; Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES); Vehicle Actuated Speed Display System (VASD); Variable Message Signboards (VMS), and a Central Control Room.
