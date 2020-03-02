This English-speaking dadi wows the internet, netizens want Shashi Tharoor to meet her

A video of an elderly woman speaking fluently in English is going viral on social media.

Shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra with a caption- "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?", the video is amusing everyone on social media.

In the video you can Bhagwani Devi in a white shirt and red saree, fluently talking about Mahatma Gandhi. She starts her speech with “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest men of the world,” and talks about Gandhi’s simple lifestyle in the later part.

“He loved both Hindus and Muslims and was the father of the nation,” she adds to her speech and ends by saying her full name.

Check out her full speech:

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

The video has garnered more than 300k views and 16.4k likes. People are awestruck with her talent and waiting for Shashi Tharoor's reaction.

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Take a look at how people reacted to this amazing video...

She is still in school. While only memory I have from school pic.twitter.com/VOHB2qdqF0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

100/10 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) March 1, 2020

Awwww sending her warm hugs — Ankita (@Enigma7900) March 1, 2020

for cutenesses :) — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 1, 2020

Kya baat hai ...Dadi ji toh khel gayi ...pure 10/10 le ke gai .. — Truptiii(@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020

None of us are competent enough to rate her. She only deserves — Y (@Ya_2317) March 1, 2020

Even 10/10 is less.. — Pinky Pradhan (@pinkyp_actor) March 1, 2020

We arent worthy of rating her, sir. She's an inspiration! — Apeksha (@akuleh31) March 1, 2020