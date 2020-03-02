Trending#

This English-speaking dadi wows the internet, netizens want Shashi Tharoor to meet her

The video is appreciated by everyone on social media.


Updated: Mar 2, 2020, 12:30 PM IST

A video of an elderly woman speaking fluently in English is going viral on social media.

Shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra with a caption- "How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?", the video is amusing everyone on social media.

In the video you can Bhagwani Devi in a white shirt and red saree, fluently talking about Mahatma Gandhi. She starts her speech with “Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest men of the world,” and talks about Gandhi’s simple lifestyle in the later part. 

“He loved both Hindus and Muslims and was the father of the nation,” she adds to her speech and ends by saying her full name.

Check out her full speech:

The video has garnered more than 300k views and 16.4k likes. People are awestruck with her talent and waiting for Shashi Tharoor's reaction. 

Take a look at how people reacted to this amazing video...