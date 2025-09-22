THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details

The DMRC has continuously worked on expanding its lines. In the latest project, the DMRC has been working on expanding the Metro’s Pink line connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. After the project’s completion, the Pink Line will become the longest metro line with its route.

Delhi Metro is considered a lifeline for the national capital as it connects major areas of the city. To ease connectivity and offer comfortable traveling, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has continuously worked on expanding its lines. In the latest project, the DMRC has been working on expanding the Metro’s Pink line connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. After the project’s completion, the Pink Line will become the longest metro line with its route 71.6km long, with 46 stations and with the highest number of interchange stations, at 12.

All about Pink Line Metro’s expansion

Currently, Delhi Metro has 29 interchange stations across the rail network. Presently, the Pink Line has 10 interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhas Place, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Dilli Haat-INA, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar I, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, and Welcome. The additional two interchange stations will be Maujpur and Majlis Park, one of the two last stations on the pink line metro route.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news for commuters as 3 more Namo Bharat stations to be operational soon, they are...

The Pink Line Metro expansion is part of the Phase IV metro expansion plan, which will extend the Majlis Park Maujpur corridor and will likely become operational in September this year. It was earlier scheduled to be operational by September 17, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday. This is the only metro line that has a circular route. The expansion project adds eight elevated stations—Burai, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majra, Soorghat, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar.

Namo Bharat RRTS

Another significant metro corridor is the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is also going through the expansion phase. It is designed to quickly connect Delhi with its satellite cities. A 55-kilometer segment, with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, is already operational out of the 82-kilometer total.