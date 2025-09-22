Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?

THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details

After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures during match against India

Zubeen Garg death: Assam's chief minister announces second autopsy of 'Ya Ali' singer amid foulplay allegations, it will happen on...

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Marco actor Unni Mukundan summoned by court in...

Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Ratan Tata's TCS staffer makes shocking allegation: 'They physically...'

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details

The DMRC has continuously worked on expanding its lines. In the latest project, the DMRC has been working on expanding the Metro’s Pink line connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. After the project’s completion, the Pink Line will become the longest metro line with its route.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 09:23 PM IST

THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details
Pink Line metro to be the largest metro line in Delhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Metro is considered a lifeline for the national capital as it connects major areas of the city. To ease connectivity and offer comfortable traveling, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has continuously worked on expanding its lines. In the latest project, the DMRC has been working on expanding the Metro’s Pink line connecting Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. After the project’s completion, the Pink Line will become the longest metro line with its route 71.6km long, with 46 stations and with the highest number of interchange stations, at 12.

All about Pink Line Metro’s expansion

Currently, Delhi Metro has 29 interchange stations across the rail network. Presently, the Pink Line has 10 interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhas Place, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Dilli Haat-INA, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar I, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, and Welcome. The additional two interchange stations will be Maujpur and Majlis Park, one of the two last stations on the pink line metro route.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news for commuters as 3 more Namo Bharat stations to be operational soon, they are...

The Pink Line Metro expansion is part of the Phase IV metro expansion plan, which will extend the Majlis Park Maujpur corridor and will likely become operational in September this year. It was earlier scheduled to be operational by September 17, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday. This is the only metro line that has a circular route. The expansion project adds eight elevated stations—Burai, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majra, Soorghat, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar.

Namo Bharat RRTS

Another significant metro corridor is the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is also going through the expansion phase. It is designed to quickly connect Delhi with its satellite cities. A 55-kilometer segment, with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, is already operational out of the 82-kilometer total. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Ko
Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping approve TikTok deal, but with..., US President says ‘We’re going to have...’  
Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping approve TikTok Deal
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindl
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia
Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with
No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions
No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE