This COVID-19 drug made with horse antibodies may cure patient in 90 hours

The coronavirus caseload in India is rising continuously and till now 32 million people have been infected across the country. Meanwhile, iSera Biologicals, a Kolhapur-based company, is testing a new drug that will cure COVID-19 patients in just 90 hours.

The coronavirus drug is made from horse antibodies, which will play an important role in the treatment of patients with mild and moderate symptoms. If this drug is successful in all the trials then it will be India's first indigenous drug of its kind, which will be used to treat the infection.

As per a Zee News report citing another report, officials of the company iSera Biologicals claim that the first phase of the drug trial is underway and the results that have come out so far have been very good. With the use of this drug in the initial test, the RT-PCR report of corona infected patients is turning negative within 72 to 90 hours.

The report adds that the company iSera Biologicals is only four years old and the Serum Institute of India in Pune has also helped it in making the anti-COVID drug. It is claimed that the company has prepared such a cocktail of antibodies, which can prevent the spread of infection in patients with mild and moderate symptoms of coronavirus and can also eliminate the existing virus in the body.

Meanwhile, India reported 38,353 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36% higher than the 28,204 cases reported yesterday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,20,36,511. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the cumulative death count to 4,29,179.

The active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases comprise 1.21% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45%, the Health Ministry said. A total of 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.