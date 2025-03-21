According to Fortune, the study assesses several variables, including GDP, social support, health, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, to calculate the happiness levels of 147 nations.

According to the annual World Happiness Report, Finland has maintained its top position as the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year. Based on residence feedback, the report, which was released on the UN's International Day of Happiness, evaluates the standard of living in more than 140 nations. According to Fortune, the study assesses several variables, including GDP, social support, health, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, to calculate the happiness levels of 147 nations.

Finland achieved a remarkable average score of 7.74, making it the happiest country in the world on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 is the best possible life imaginable.

"They're wealthy, they're healthy, have social connections, social support, [and] a connection with nature. They're not happy, joyful, dancing in the streets type people, but they're very content with their lives," Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, professor of economics at the University of Oxford, leader of the Wellbeing Research Center and editor of The World Happiness Report, told Fortune.

Finland is followed closely by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. These nations' excellent standards of living, dedication to work-life balance, and robust social support networks have all contributed to their continuous high rankings in happiness surveys.

Interestingly, Costa Rica and Mexico debuted in the top 10, securing the 6th and 10th spots, respectively. However, the United States fell to 24th place, its lowest ranking, and the United Kingdom ranked 23rd.

Top 10 happiest countries in the world