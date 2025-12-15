This Congress MP once claimed Lionel Messi was 'born in Assam'; know what exactly happened

On Monday, Messi wrapped up his three-day India tour with an event in Delhi. Thousands of fans gathered at a stadium in the capital city to get a glimpse of the Inter Miami forward. Here's more on this.

Football icon Lionel Messi's India tour filled stadiums with fans and celebrities across major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. But three years before the Argentine star toured the cricket-crazy country, a member of parliament (MP) had claimed that he was born in the northeastern state of Assam. It sounded just as bewildering then as it does now. Here's what exactly happened back then.

In December 2022, after Messi finally lifted the FIFA World Cup, a Congress party MP had one of the weirdest congratulatory messages for him. Abdul Khaleque, an ex-MP representing Barpeta constituency, posted on X (then called Twitter): "Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connection." A confused user asked: "Assam connection?" to which the politician responded: "Yes, he was born in Assam." After being fact-checked by a number of X users, Khaleque deleted his post and even asked fellow users not to spread "rumours." Messi, aged 38 years, was born in Rosario in the Argentinian province of Santa Fe.

Messi's India tour

On Monday, Messi wrapped up his three-day India tour with an event in Delhi. Thousands of fans gathered at a stadium in the capital city to get a glimpse of the Inter Miami forward. Days before, the tour got off to a chaotic start as angry fans ripped up seats and threw other items inside the stadium over Messi's brief visit. The event organiser, Satadru Dutta, has been arrested and sentenced to 14 days in police custody. During the tour, Messi met many celebrities and politicians, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.