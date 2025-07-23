This city to get 4 new Vande Bharat trains, check routes, prices, more details here

Indian Railways has notified that it will launch four new Vande Bharat trains from Pune. The city of Maharashtra already has two functional Vande Bharat Express trains, one to Kolhapur and the other to Hubballi. With four more express trains, Pune will get six Vande Bharat trains.

Indian Railways has notified that it will launch four new Vande Bharat trains from Pune. The city of Maharashtra already has two functional Vande Bharat Express trains, one to Kolhapur and the other to Hubballi. With four more express trains, Pune will get six Vande Bharat trains. The move is aimed at significantly upgrading travel options for train passengers. The trains will provide comfortable accessibility and wider connectivity to major cities like Shegaon, Vadodara, Secunderabad, and Belagavi.

New Vande Bharat routes from Pune

Pune –Shegaon Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat train on this route will pass pilgrimage sites like Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Shegaon which would make it easy for tourists to visit the temple. The train will also have stations in Daund, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna.

Pune–Vadodara Vande Bharat

This train will connect two states- Maharashtra and Gujarat with their important cities-Pune and Vadodara. The route will have stops at Lonavala, Panvel, Vapi, and Surat in Gujarat. With the new Vande Bharat trains, the journey will be reduced from nine hours to six-seven hours.

Pune–Secunderabad Vande Bharat

This route will link hubs of tech and education and train on this route would stop at Daund, Solapur, and Kalaburagi in Karnataka. This train will reduce the travel time upto two to three hours which as of now takes 10 hours.

Pune–Belagavi Vande Bharat

This route will connect many small areas to Karnataka’s emerging industrial hub, Belagavi, making it more accessible and improving its status. Stops like Satara, Sangli, and Miraj would most likely be there.

What are the ticket prices for new Vande Bharat trains?

As of now, Pune operates two Vande Bharat trains, the Pune to Kolhapur train (20674) has stops at Satara, Karad, Kirloskarvadi, Sangli, and Miraj, for which ticket prices start from Rs 560 and go up to Rs 1,135. The train to Hubballi (20670) has stops at Satara, Sangli, Miraj Junction, Ghatprabha, Belagavi, and Dharwar, for which route the ticket prices are fixed at Rs 1,475 for an AC chair and Rs 2,730 for the Executive class.