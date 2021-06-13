THIS city in India to start door-to-door vaccination drive from tomorrow, details here

Rajasthan's Bikaner will become the first city in India to begin a door-to-door vaccination drive against the COVID-19. The vaccination drive will start in Bikaner, Rajasthan from Monday. Under this, people above 45 years will be vaccinated.

Two ambulances and three mobile teams are ready for this vaccination drive. To carry out this work, the state administration has started a helpline number. People can WhatsApp on the number and can register themselves for the vaccine by providing their name and address. Vaccination will not be given without registration.

The van will provide the doorstep service only when a minimum of 10 people are registering themselves for the vaccination. The number of 10 people has been fixed so that vaccine doses are not wasted.

According to the report, the vaccine van will move to another place but a medical team will stay with them for a while to observe the people who have been vaccinated.

More than 3,69,000 people have been vaccinated in Bikaner. On Saturday, A total of 40,118 cases have been reported in the district and 527 deaths have occurred.

While speaking to the media about organising vaccination-on-wheels for 45+ age group, Bikaner district magistrate Namit Mehta said "Mobile camps have been set up at public places like bus stand where people can voluntarily take the jab. About 65,000 people vaccinated in 3 days."

Earlier, Mumbai was supposed to be the first city to start door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19. However, the Union Health Ministry has informed the Bombay High Court recently that a near-to-door vaccination policy is a suitable solution for senior citizens, specially-abled, bed-ridden, and wheelchair-bound people, which is currently not possible.