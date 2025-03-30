India is advancing its fifth-generation fighter jet program amid challenges from China and Pakistan, focusing on self-reliance.

India is making significant progress in developing its own fifth-generation fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. This comes as a response to the growing military advancements of China and Pakistan. China has already developed two fifth-generation fighter jets, the J-20 and J-35, which are actively used by its military and have also been supplied to Pakistan. After the United States, China is the only country with two such advanced jets, increasing pressure on India to strengthen its defense capabilities.

To reduce dependence on foreign fighter jets, India is focusing on indigenous aircraft manufacturing. A major milestone in this effort has been the successful induction of the Tejas fighter jet into the Indian Air Force. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a government-owned company, along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has also developed an upgraded version—the Tejas-MK1A. This aircraft is considered a 4.5+ generation jet, with improved features and capabilities.

The Indian Air Force has already ordered 83 Tejas-MK1A jets from HAL. These jets will be powered by engines from the American company General Electric (GE). HAL has placed an order for 99 GE engines, and the first batch has already been delivered. This indicates that the Tejas-MK1A jets will soon be handed over to the Air Force.

Meanwhile, India is also working on its own fifth-generation fighter jet under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The goal is to develop an advanced 5+ generation aircraft by 2030. To speed up this ambitious project, the Indian government is involving private sector companies.

Additionally, India is developing its own engine for these advanced fighter jets. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), with the participation of Godrej Aerospace, is leading this effort. Godrej Aerospace has previously worked on the Kaveri engine project and has contributed to various military research and development initiatives.

Manek Behramkamdin, Vice President of Godrej Aerospace, has stated that the company possesses the expertise required for this important technological and manufacturing challenge.

The Godrej family, known for its contributions to multiple industries in India, has been in business for over 125 years. Founded by Ardeshir Godrej in 1897, the Godrej Group operates in diverse sectors, including real estate, consumer products, industrial engineering, security, and agriculture. Currently, the group is led by Adi Godrej and Nadir Godrej, with an estimated family wealth of $20 billion.

With the combination of government, military, and private sector collaboration, India is rapidly moving toward self-reliance in fighter jet production, aiming to match global defense technology leaders.