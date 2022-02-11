"This Budget will bring stability to the economy": Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

In response to the budget discussion in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will bring stability to the economy."

She further said, "Guidance which comes from PM Gati Shakti was essential as we needed to bring in greater synergy, greater complementarity between various infrastructure spending that we're undertaking."

This came in response after Budget 2022 received massive criticism from the opposition party.

While responding to the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister further said that the initiatives and schemes of the Narendra Modi-led government were paving a way towards 'Amrit Kaal'.

Regarding startups, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "This Budget announces a high-level committee to enable more funding of start-ups and other business ventures for our economy."

While targetting the Congress Party, Nirmala Sitharaman also said, "If we don't have a vision for the Amritkaal (next 25 years), then India will suffer as it did for the first 70 years after independence under the Congress, when the focus was only on supporting, building, benefitting one family."

On Thursday, replying to the opposition in Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister attacked Congress for double-digit inflation and the several scams that she termed as 'Andhakaal.'