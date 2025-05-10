All of Pakistan's aerial attacks were thwarted by India's Iron Dome, known as the Akash Air Defense System. The Army successfully showcased the missile's accuracy and speed last year, with Akash precisely hitting targets flying swiftly in the sky.

In a significant display of military prowess, India's Akash missile system has successfully foiled Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on Indian territory. On May 10, 2025, Pakistan launched a barrage of attacks using drones, missiles, and fighter jets, but India's Akash missile system proved to be a game-changer, neutralizing the threats and protecting the country's airspace.

About Akash Missile System

The Akash missile system is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has been inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force since 2014, with an upgraded version, Akash-NG (Next Generation), being introduced in 2021. The system is capable of intercepting aerial threats, including fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles, at low and medium altitudes.

Key features

The Akash Missile System boasts several key features, including a range of 45-70 km (Akash-NG), enabling it to target fighter jets, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. It employs radar-based command guidance and active radar homing (Akash-NG), ensuring precise targeting. The system is equipped with a 60 kg high-explosive warhead and boasts an impressive 90-100% interception rate. Its mobile launchers, tanks, and trucks provide flexibility and mobility. Additionally, the Akash system features Electronic Countermeasures (ECCM) to counter enemy jamming and electronic interference. Notably, the system is over 96% indigenous, symbolizing India's "Make in India" initiative and showcasing the country's growing self-reliance in defense technology.

The Akash missile system played a crucial role in neutralising Pakistan's attacks, including:

- Destroying the Fateh-1 missile launched by Pakistan

- Intercepting JF-17 and F-16 fighter jets

- Neutralizing drone swarms and other aerial threats

Upgrades and variants

The Akash missile system has undergone upgrades, including improvements to its ground system, radar, and telemetry station. There are three variants of the Akash missile system: Akash MK-1, Akash MK-2, and Akash-NG, each with its own range and capabilities.

Akash-NG: The next-generation missile system

The Akash-NG missile system has a range of 40-80 km and can intercept aerial threats at altitudes of up to 20 km. It features an active electronically scanned array multi-function radar, which can track multiple targets simultaneously. The Akash-NG missile system has been deployed in various parts of the country, including Ladakh and other strategic locations.

The Akash missile system's success in foiling Pakistan's attacks is a testament to India's indigenous defense capabilities and the country's commitment to "Make in India" initiatives. The system's ability to intercept and destroy aerial threats has demonstrated its effectiveness in protecting India's airspace.