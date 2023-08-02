Headlines

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

Pankaj Garg comes from a small village in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Pankaj Garg founded DailyObjects in 2022. The company is a tech accessories and lifestyle brand. The firm produces charging solutions, phone covers, other phone accessories. It also sells bags and wallets.

Pankaj Garg comes from a small village in Rajasthan’s Alwar. He did graduation from a college in the city. He completed Master’s in Computer Applications from the Kurukshetra University.

He worked for Patni Computers in Mumbai. He later worked for Amdocs in Pune. He worked for 4.5 years in the corporate sector. He got a chance to work in the United States. He, however, decided to stay back and launch his own business. He initially started his company, SaleDekho.com. 

The company later became DailyObjects. His idea was to provide accessories to mobile, laptop and tablet owners.

He co-founded the company with his friend, Saurav Adlakha. They started their own manufacturing unit by 2014.

They later diversified into mobile and laptop accessories, home office solutions and bags and wallets.

In FY 2023, the company earned an operational revenue of Rs 85 crore.

