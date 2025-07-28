This airport beat Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore in size, know India's top 10 largest airports

India’s aviation sector had grown to be the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market in 2025. Its total passenger traffic is now over 37 crore passengers, which shows a 15 per cent yearly growth, according to the Airport Authority of India.

India’s aviation sector had grown to be the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market in 2025. Its total passenger traffic is now over 37 crore passengers, which shows a 15 per cent yearly growth, according to the Airport Authority of India. The country now hosts some of the busiest airports in the world. Major airports in India are seeing rapid growth in airports with new terminals, speedy check-ins, and expansion on a large scale.

India’s airports

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is India’s largest airport by area, which covers more than 5,500 acres. Additionally, it also features one of Asia’s longest runways at 4,260 metres. Goa has two airports which are the country’s largest airports by area: Manohar International Airport with 2,132 acres of area size and Goa International Airport (commonly known as Dabolim Airport) with 1,700 acres of area.

Delhi is the busiest airport in India with more than 66 lakhs passengers.

Most of the largest airports in India are situated in big metropolitan cities, even then, airports in small cities like Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur are also included in the list of the country’s biggest airports by area.

The top 10 international Airports in India: