This AAP minister to hoist tricolour on August 15; check here

The Delhi government's Independence Day celebration takes place at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena saying the party’s senior minister Atishi would hoist the national flag instead of him at Delhi government’s events on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

AAP officials said “Kejriwal has written to (Lieutenant Governor V K) Saxena from jail saying that Atishi will hoist the tricolour in his place on August."

The Delhi government's Independence Day celebration, typically held at Chhatrasal Stadium, will see Atishi stepping in for Kejriwal, who usually addresses the audience at this annual event.

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day with the 'Amrit Mahotsav' on August 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag at the Red Fort.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise Policy case on Monday. The court ordered that there was a justifiable reason for Kejriwal's arrest. As for his bail application, the court disposed of it, allowing Kejriwal to seek further relief from the trial court.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who is in Tihar jail over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy case, was out on interim bail during the Lok Sabha elections in May.