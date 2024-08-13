This AAP leader to hoist tricolour on Independence Day in CM Arvind Kejriwal's absence

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has nominated Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has nominated Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day. This decision follows a statement from the General Administration Department (GAD) which clarified that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently imprisoned on corruption charges, is not permitted to delegate the task to Delhi Minister Atishi in his absence.

The uncertainty surrounding who would hoist the national flag at the official Delhi government event on Independence Day prompted the GAD's clarification on Tuesday. The department emphasized that CM Kejriwal lacks the authority to authorize Minister Atishi for this ceremonial duty while he remains in jail.

