This 28-year-old founded 'I support NaMo' group

Devang Dave, 28, is currently working as the national convener of IT cell of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP. Dave, a Master of Engineering (ME) in Computer Science from Thakur College of Engineering and Technology (TCET), Mumbai, had his first tryst with politics and the ideology of cultural nationalism at the tender age of 19, way back in 2008, when he started working as a volunteer for the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi's digital outreach program when he was in his BE final year.

In 2009, Dave founded 'I support NaMo', an advocacy group. In 2011, he played an important role in driving the digital publicity for BJP patriarch LK Advani's Jan Chetana Yatra against black money. This is when he started formally associating himself with the party. In 2013, at the age of 23, he became the youngest national executive member of the BJP Communication Cell.

In 2011, he worked as a key member of Ganga Samagra Abhiyan, a platform dedicated to the mission of saving the River Ganga.

Dave had worked with Hikvision, VISTAAR, and VetPort LLC as a software engineer. In 2014, while working as a senior manager with VetPort LLC – a US based company – he left his job and joined politics full-time. In the same year, he played the role of an operational head of BJP's war room for Maharashtra Assembly elections. After the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, he worked closely with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In 2015, he was also one of the key members of BJP's war room for Maharashtra Municipal elections.

Since 2017, Dave has been working as the national convener of BJYM's IT cell. A technocrat with a sharp political bent of mind for politics, Dave is currently playing a key role in driving the BJP's massive plan to win over millennial voters by the innovative use of technology.

"The 2014 general election was the first election in India when technology played a major role. In 2019, in this Digital India, the technology will help delivering the political message and contribute for the victory of the BJP," Dave told DNA.

Recently, Dave was appointed as the board member of IT Committee of the Maharashtra government.