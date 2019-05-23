Headlines

Thiruvananthapuram LS Results 2019 Kerala: Shashi Tharoor defeats K Rajasekharan of the BJP by a margin of 99989 votes

Dr. Shashi Tharoor finally wins the contest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP by a margin of 99989 votes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:56 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Congress' Shashi Tharoor, CPI(M) C Divakaran and BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. Counting of votes took place on May 23.  

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Live updates

Dr. Shashi Tharoor finally wins the contest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP by a  margin of 99989 votes

10:05 pm: Congress Shashi Tharoor leads by a margin of 99989 votes 

07:41 pm: Dr. Shashi Tharoor leading with 414057 votes.

03:10 pm: Dr Shashi Tharoor leading with 292451 votes.

12:30 pm: Shashi Tharoor ahead continuous to maintain his lead in his constituency.

11: 30 am: Congress Shashi Tharoor ahead with 37.71% votes while BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan also bags 34.39% votes.

10:00 am: Congress Shashi Tharoor still ahead, but neck and neck fight with BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan.

9:00 am: Congress Shashi Tharoor takes early leads.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency profile

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is the sitting MP in the region, is no doubt one of the strong candidates in Thiruvananthapuram but the local opinion polls have shown BJP's Kummanam taking a leading edge in the constituency. 

In 2014 elections also, Shashi Tharoor was on the verge of losing the seat, however, he bounced back in the last round of counting and won the election with a margin of just 15,000 votes. 

Thiruvananthapuram is yet another seat which the BJP is eyeing to grab in the forthcoming election as going by past results, Congress vote share decreased by 10% while BJP's vote shared had registered an increase of 20%. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

Congress: Shashi Tharoor

CPI(M): C  Divakaran

BJP: Kummanam Rajasekharan

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party received 297806 votes. He defeated O Rajagopal of BJP who had secured 282336 votes. 

2009: Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party secured 326725 votes. He defeated Adv. P Ramachandran Nair of CPI(M) who had got 226727 votes.

2004: Pannyan Raveendran of the CPI(M) secured 390324 votes. He defeated Adv VS Sivakumar of the INC who had received 316124 votes. 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases. 

