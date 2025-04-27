The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday received a bomb threat via email, officials said on Sunday. The bomb squads are conducting thorough checks across the terminals. Further information on the incident is still awaited. These threats come only a day after multiple bomb threats were made via email to various hotels in Kerala's capital. After receiving the threat, a full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Not the first incident of threat

Following this threat, several police teams along with bomb disposal units and dog squads, made thorough inspections at these hotels. After thorough inspection no explosives or any lethal material was found, confirming those threats as a hoax.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | Security check is underway at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where a bomb threat was received through an email earlier today https://t.co/d2WZW5a3Ms pic.twitter.com/09AbBxSwjw — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

The Cantonment police station became more alert after the threat and concerned by the alarming threat, the police started a thorough investigation of all the affected hotels, which included the Hilton Hotel located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, but did not find any suspicious material. “We are actively investigating the source of the emails,” the officer added.

This is not the first time in the past few months a series of bomb threats have been made through email in key locations in the state like district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Offices, and the Kerala High Court. All the incidents have turned out to be hoaxes. Authorities are calling for calm and urging the public to cooperate as investigations continue. Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened across the city due to ongoing concerns over potential threats.

These incidents have been more concerning after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that took place in Pahalgam. Reportedly, around 26 people including mostly tourists died after terrorists linked with banned terror outfit LeT’s The Resistance Front (TRF) started killing people after asking their religion.