Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's Jayakumar headed for decisve win over AIADMK’s Venugopal

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In a battle of doctors, Congress's Dr K Jayakumar is headed for a decisive victory over the AIADMK's sitting MP, Dr P Venugopal.

After about five hours of counting, Jayakumar led by 59000 votes over Venugopal, who won the last election with a massive margin of 3.23 lakh votes.

Thiruvallur parliamentary constituency went to polls on April 18 in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The polling in 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu held in the second phase.

AIADMK’s Dr P Venugopal and Congress' Dr K Jayakumar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls in Thiruvallur constituency.

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency profile

The Congress contested election in alliance with MK Stalin's DMK, hence, the latter did not field its candidate in the constituency. Apart from Congress, DMK also aligned with CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML, KMDK and IJK.

AIADMK's Dr P Venugoppal was the sitting MP in Thiruvallur who defeated VCK’s D Ravikumar by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes in 2014. P Venugopal, who won the seat in both 2014 and 2009, would be seeking a third term in the forthcoming election. AIADMK is contesting the upcoming election in alliance with BJP, PMK, DMDK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthia Tamizagam, Puthia Needhi Katchi and NR Congress.

Thirvallur has an average literacy rate of 83%.

Seven out of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu have been reserved for SCs. These are Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam. However, no seat here has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Being the 70th most populated district in India, the Thiruvallur has an average literacy rate of 83% while more than 50% population in the region is urban. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates AIADMK: Dr P VenugopalCongress: Dr K JayakumarMakkal Needhi Maiam: M Logarangan Naam Tamilar Katchi: M VetriselviAnti Corruption Dynamic Party: C KalanithiBahujan Samaj Party: R Anbuchezhian Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency results in 2014 and 2009 2014: Dr P Venugopal (M) of the AIADMK secured 628499 votes and defeated D Ravikumar (M) of the VCK with a huge margin of more than 3 lakh votes. Ravikumar had secured 305069 votes. 2009: Dr P Venugopal Ponnusamy (M) of the AIADMK received 368294 votes. He defeated S Gayathri (M) of the DMK who secured 336621votes.

In 2019, EC had cancelled the election in Vellore constituency after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from a DMK candidate's office in Vellore, therefore, out of 39, polling took place in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies only.

List of all 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari.