Supreme Court stayed the High Court order but allowed a one-time Deepathoon lamp lighting on November 24 by a restricted team only, with no public entry.

The Supreme Court has allowed a one-time lamp ritual on Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, it has put a stay on the wider order of the Madras High Court. The court said the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon lamp pillar can be lit on November 24, but only as a one-time measure and with strict conditions.

What the Supreme Court ordered

Only a restricted team of temple and government officials will light the lamp. The public will not be allowed. The Madurai Collector will decide the team with the temple EO, ASI and Police Commissioner, supervise arrangements, and file a compliance report within three days. Police will provide security, with CRPF if needed.

Why did Tamil Nadu go to the Supreme Court?

Lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon, which is close to a dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, is the point of contention. The Tamil Nadu government submitted a Special Leave Petition to the Supreme Court in December 2025. A Madras High Court ruling permitting devotees to light the lamp atop the hill was contested.

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The High Court had upheld the temple's claimed historical rights to conduct the ritual. It said the State had "wilfully" ignored its directions. It had also allowed help from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after state police failed to enforce its directions.

The High Court had also warned of contempt action against officials for delay. The dispute sparked protests and political tension in Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court has now allowed the November 24 ceremony, but the bigger legal questions remain open.