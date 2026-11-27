A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday also entrusted the temple's security to the CRPF and named two former High Court judges to oversee the temple administration.

In a major intervention, the Supreme Court suspended the trustees of the Thiruparankundram temple in Madurai and directed that the Deepathoon lamp be lit on Saturday with the flame lit at the Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday also entrusted the temple's security to the CRPF and named two former High Court judges to oversee the temple administration.

The court also sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP and Madurai SP, asking them to show cause why contempt action should not be taken against them.

The Madras High Court order was also vacated by the Supreme Court.

What is the exact matter?

The matter escalated after the ASI told the court that the Tamil Nadu government had committed "aggravated contempt" by blocking its officials from going near the disputed Deepathoon pillar to arrange the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The bench said it would take steps to correct anyone attempting to create constitutional chaos.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, submitted that the temple trustees had told the ASI they had received no directions from higher authorities on the entry of its officials.

“The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp," Mehta told the court.

Calling the government's conduct "aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance", the Solicitor General alleged that the state government had opposed the move from the beginning.

Mehta requested the court to first order the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, and then take up the hearing of the officials facing contempt allegations.

“My request on behalf of the ASI is that, in view of the admitted position that the order is not complied with, before the contemnors are heard, they should purge themselves of contempt by ensuring the lamp is lit," he submitted.

Mehta also raised questions over the deployment of police at the temple premises and asked for monitoring by an independent agency.

“The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that some other agency monitors this," he said.

The Supreme Court was hearing contempt petitions and other applications connected to the dispute over the ceremonial lamp not being lit at the disputed Deepathoon pillar.

Although the apex court had earlier permitted it, the Karthigai Deepam on November 24 was lit only at the traditional location, the Uchipillayar Mandapam in Thirupparankundram, and not at the disputed Deepathoon pillar.