Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic inevitable: Govt's top scientific advisor

New Delhi: There has been an alarming rise in the coronavirus caseload and it is not coming down. Health services are proving to be inadequate to deal with the second wave. Meanwhile, the government is busy preparing for the third wave, that is, the pandemic does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

K Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Central Government, has said that the third wave of COVID-19 will come in the country, although the information has not yet reached any conclusion about when it will come.

"A third wave is almost inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus in the country. However, it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the transmission of the new COVID-19 strains he said, "Variants are transmitted same as original strain. It doesn't have properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies and goes on, same as original."

He added that we should be ready for the new wave. For the moment, it is a matter of relief that the vaccine is effective against the existing variants, but it is a matter of concern that new variants will come.

Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Love Aggarwal has said that COVID-19 cases are decreasing in some states but the concern has not subsided yet. There are still more than 1 lakh active cases in 12 states. In the 10 states of the country, the positivity rate is more than 25 percent. A little carelessness can be a bit overwhelming. Today, 2.4 percent of cases have increased as compared to a day ago, so the number of deaths has increased in many states, he added.

The Ministry of Health has infomed that 70.91 percent of the new cases have come from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. During this period, the highest number of 51,880 new cases were reported from Maharashtra. A record 3780 people have died from Covid-19 in one day.