Third phase of COVID vaccination in Bihar begins on March 1 - know eligibility criteria and other details

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is starting from March. In this phase vaccines will be administered in private hospital too. For this, the beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 250 per dose.

According to Bihar State Health Committee ED Manoj Kumar, vaccination campaign to protect against COVID-19 pandemic is already underway in the state since January 16, 2021.

A total of 3,99,831 health care workers were given the first dose and 79,212 were given the second dose under the first phase of vaccination drive.

In the second phase, a total of 1,60,496 frontline workers were given the first dose.

For the successful implementation of the program, a total of 23,33,880 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied from the Government of India and 6,64,650 doses have been consumed.

Also read Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1 - eligibility and other details here

In the third phase from March 1, 2021, about 1.08 crore citizens above the age of 60 and citizens aged 45 to 59 who are suffering from co-morbidities will be vaccinated.

For citizens suffering from co-morbidities aged 45 to 59 years, a list of co-morbidities prescribed and directed by the Government of India and certificates from Annexure IA, IB will have to be obtained. It will be mandatory to provide this to the vaccination team before receiving the benefits of vaccination.

Also read Over 25 lakhs beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in India

Ordinary citizens who are completing 60 years of age on January 1, 2022 or more, all citizens will get the benefit of vaccination.

In view of the prevalence of vaccination, vaccination work will be done in government and private hospitals (under Ayushman Bharat and CGHS empanelied).

In the third phase starting from March 1, 2021, the targeted beneficiaries will be vaccinated free of cost in all government institutions up to the primary health center level.

If beneficiaries choose private hospitals for vaccination, then paid vaccination has been arranged in the identified private hospitals (under Ayushman Bharat and CGHS emnpanelled).