Third Omicron case detected in Karnataka, India total reaches 36

Overall, 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Karnataka detected its third Omicron case on Sunday, December 12. A 34-year-old male who had returned from South Africa has tested positive.

 

Currently, he is kept in isolation and is being treated in a government hospital. Overall, 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing.

 

 

 

