Third Omicron case detected in Karnataka, India total reaches 36

Karnataka detected its third Omicron case on Sunday, December 12. A 34-year-old male who had returned from South Africa has tested positive.
Currently, he is kept in isolation and is being treated in a government hospital. Overall, 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing.
