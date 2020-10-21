Third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be hosted by India on Oct 27, Mike Pompeo will be in attendance

The Centre on Wednesday announced that India will be hosting the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi which will be attended by US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper.

The above-mentioned dignitaries will be visiting India on October 26-27 to participate in the dialogue.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the delegations.

It is to be noted that the first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019.

"The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

The next week`s US-India`s 2+2 dialogue will be focused on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and the ways to overcome those challenges, said US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.Speaking during a conversation with Frederick Kempe, President of Atlantic Council on Tuesday (local time), Esper said, "Secretary Michael Pompeo and I will be there next week. It`s our second 2+2 with the Indians, the third ever for the United States and India. And it`s very important. India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in this century."

He further said that the countries in the Indo-Pacific region recognise what China is doing.

(With ANI inputs)