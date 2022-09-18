Search icon
Chandigarh University row: Third accused held by Punjab police over alleged 'leaked objectional video'

Earlier, 23-year-old accused identified as Sunny Mehta was taken into the custody by Punjab police from Shimla.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough in the case of alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, another man has been detained by Punjab Police from Dhalli Police Station in Shimla.

The detained person has been identified as Rankaj verma, who is 31-year old. Both the accused were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively.

 

The accused was nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

"Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused Sunny Mehta has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance to crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law,” said Director General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu.

“Punjab Police has arrested and has left with the accused from Rohru in case FIR no 194/22 dt 18/9/22 u/s 354C IPC, 66E IT act PS Sadar Kharad Punjab. The 23-year accused, resident of Rohru has been handed over to them,” reads a statement of Shimla Police.

Massive demonstrations erupted on the campus when students claimed that 'private' and 'objectionable' recordings of many female hostel inmates had been posted on the internet.

The students claimed that recordings of approximately 60 girls bathing in the hostel were released. The varsity, on the other hand, released a statement claiming that just one video was circulated. Furthermore, it was captured and shared by the accused. They said that the girl made the video and shared it with a friend in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Following a day-long protest, there was widespread speculation that the university was attempting to conceal the facts. On the one hand, the university said that there was no suicide attempt and that they were willing to meet with students. Students, on the other hand, claimed that the university was hiding the "truth."

Students, on the other hand, indicated that they would engage in conversations with the vice chancellor only if they could do so freely in public. Students also claimed that the police used excessive force on the students who were protesting.

