Third accused, a minor, in Kolkata gang rape case arrested by police

The absconding accused - a minor boy who was one of the three persons - allegedly behind the gang rape of two minor girls in South Kolkata’s Kalighat was arrested by the city Police on Saturday.

“Two of the three accused persons had been arrested right after we received the complaint. While one minor boy who committed the offence was at large. However, we managed to nab him today,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

The two minor girls who are footpath dwellers were lured by three persons - two minor boys and a man - on Thursday on the pretext of being given work and money. They were abducted and taken to the Adi Ganga riverbank close to the Kalighat temple.

Later, the three accused persons took turns to rape the minor girls.

“On Thursday, sometime in between 2-3pm, the accused persons in furtherance to their common intension abducted the complainant and committed penetrative sexual assault upon the complainant and her friend at the bank of Adi Ganga near Machandi Ashram. A case has been registered at Kalighat Police Station under section 363 IPC and 6 POCSO Act,” a senior official of Kolkata Police said.

