All you need to know about Vande Metro, its launch date, top speed and other details

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently announced that the success of Vande Bharat trains has prompted the government to plan about the launch of Vande Metro.

According to Vaishnaw, Vande Metro will be a regional rail and it will run between two cities which will be around 100 km apart. The minister noted that Vande Metro will be designed before 2024 and then it will undergo test for around 18 months. It seems that the government is planning to launch Vande Metro in 2025.

“While the Vande Bharat train was for a distance of 400-600 km, Vande Metro will run to connect the two cities whose distance will be less than 100 km. This train will run continuously in both these cities. We will design it this year, make a prototype and test it for 1-1.5 years,” the minister was quoted as saing by ET.

According to South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, Bebgaluru is expected to get Vande Metro in initial phase as it is an important urban centre of the country.

“Being one of the most important urban centres in India, Bengaluru will definitely be one of the first cities to get the Vande Metro,” South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said.

Kishore said that cities which are situated at a distance of around 100km from Bengaluru, such as Tumakuru and Hindupur, could get the Vande Metro. Kishore said that Vande Metro will run at a much faster speed than local trains. Kishore, however, did not say anything about the maximum speed or average speed of Vande Metro.

Uttar Pradesh’s two big cities like Lucknow and Kanpur also appear perfectly placed at some 90 kms apart to get a Vande Metro in the future. Similarly, Patna and Gaya, two big cities in Bihar at a distance of around 100kms, could also fit the bill.