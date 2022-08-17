THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU BOOK A DESERT SAFARI

A daring desert adventure is undoubtedly exciting. The desert offers a variety of activities, including camel rides, sandboarding, and quad biking. Many visitors begin making preparations for a desert safari months in advance.

There are several well-regarded safari companies, and each one provides unique activities, meals, and levels of experience. You have the option of doing a day trip or an overnight desert safari. There are many possibilities available, so learn how to organise and plan a best desert safari in dubai.

Planning a safari in the desert

A typical desert safari would feature a variety of fun activities and scrumptious meals. Regardless of whether you're a visitor or a long-term resident, you ought to try this thrilling adventure at least once.

It will feel amazing to drive a powerful 4x4 land cruiser across the sands. Following the exhilarating ride, you can enjoy the local culture through camel riding, falcon holding, henna painting, and other activities.

Want to maximise your safari experience? To enjoy your time in the desert to the fullest, remember the following.

Before your journey begins

When you travel will have an impact on your plans. Late afternoon is frequently when desert safaris start. If you select an overnight safari, timings may vary. Make sure to go over everything with your tour operator and confirm the exact pickup location to prevent last-minute issues.

Food and Drinks

Riding a desert safari might be unsteady. So it is advised to eat something light before your journey. Avoid anything that can make you queasy. Since the evening feast will be scrumptious and ample, you won't go hungry. Similarly, the campsite serves water, coffee, tea, and soft beverages, so bring minimal supplies.

Shoes, Accessories, and Clothing

Most often, there is no formal attire required for desert safaris. But modest clothing is essential, especially when wearing light-colored cotton or linen. Shorts, light tops, t-shirts, and trousers are appropriate for men, women, and kids. In the evening, shawls and jackets are helpful. It's amazing how rapidly the weather can change after the sun sets.

You definitely don't want to deal with sand particles in your shoes, so stay away from wearing joggers or closed-toed shoes. In the desert, sandals, flip-flops, and open-toed shoes are your friends. Sunscreen, hats and caps that provide protection from the sun, and sunglasses are essential. The headscarf can be worn to hide the face during strong winds.

What a desert safari can offer

Dune Bashing

There are safety requirements for all safari vehicles. In reality, the government must authorise all automobiles. However, it is your obligation to employ safety features once you are in the car. Put your seatbelt on and settle in firmly. Ask the driver if there are any problems. All drivers are usually knowledgeable and skilled. There is hence no cause for concern. However, the very minimum that can be done is to buckle up. You can still take pictures and record movies. Always paying attention to your guide or driver is a golden rule.

After dune bashing, you can engage in a range of activities at the traditional camp. Through the desert, ride large quad bikes. If you enjoy strong engines, quad biking might be a lot of fun.

If you don't enjoy utilising heavy equipment to move around on the ground, sandboarding is a fantastic option. This might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It is said that camels are the desert's ship. Given that you are in a sand sea, you will be the commander of this ship. The majority of safari packages include riding a camel and horses. In fact, riding camels is a popular tourist activity on a desert safari. If this activity is offered, handling a falcon is another unique experience.

Precautions

Dune bashing could be regarded as a violent sport. As a result, it is not suggested for women who are expecting, breastfeeding, or who have heart or back disorders. Avoid dune-bashing if you frequently get motion sick. If you have any questions, it could be wise to consult your doctor. If the henna art and cultural dances are part of the package, you are still welcome to visit the camp and enjoy them.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)