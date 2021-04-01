Bizarre: Thief suffers heart attack on finding loot money way more than his expectation

In an irony of fate, a thief couldn't contain his joy on finding out that the money he had robbed was a lot more than what he had expected and eventually suffered a heart attack. To add salt to his wounds, a large part of the money went into his treatment.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The matter came to light when one of the two thieves was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft committed last month in the Kotwali Dehat area and he confessed before the police during interrogation.

Dharam Veer Singh, the Bijnor Superintendent of Police, said two thieves broke into a public service centre owned by one Nawab Haider on the intervening night of February 16 and 17.

Following a complaint lodged by Haider, over Rs 7 lakh had been stolen from the centre. The police had registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched a probe.

On Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, Naushad and Ejaz, both in their early 30s, from Alipur under the Nagina police station area.

(With IANS inputs)