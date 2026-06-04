Thick smoke billows as massive fire at Chennai's Pallikaranai Dumpyard engulfs over 100 vehicles | Video

Tamil Nadu: Chennai witnessed thick clouds of smoke after a massive fire erupted at the Pallikaranai dumpyard on Thursday. Visuals showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the dumpyard which could be seen from kilometres away.

Tamil Nadu: Chennai witnessed thick clouds of smoke after a massive fire erupted at the Pallikaranai dumpyard on Thursday. From the dumpyard, which is in close proximity to the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland, thick black smoke rose to the sky with the flames spreading across heaps of waste, as shown in the visuals.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media which went viral in no time as the smoke rose so high that it was visible from several kilometres away.

Vehicles catch fire

The incident turned horrific when several abandoned and police-seized vehicles, which were kept near the dumpyard caught fire which added to the already severe fire and generating even dense smoke.

Commuters nearby reported reduced visibility and complained of irritation in eyes and breathing also due to stench of waste burning.

Rescue operation

Fire and Rescue Services sent multiple teams quickly to the spot to prevent the blaze from spreading further. According to officials, six fire tenders were sent immediately which worked an entire day to control the fire.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr GS Sameeran also requested residents not to panic, saying that the fire had been controlled and firefighting operations were ongoing. He said authorities had started implementing measures to remove police-seized vehicles dumped at the site, several of which were damaged in the fire and caused the intensity of the fire to increase.

Residents and environmental activists have long raised concerns over the consequences of dumping activities in the vicinity of the marshland.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Officials said an investigation will be held after the site is declared safe and firefighting operations are completed.



Recently, a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar caught fire which killed 21 people, mostly foreigners. The Delhi Police have arrested owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, who is facing homicide charges and are searching for the manager.