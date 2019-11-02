Thick layer of smog in Delhi as air quality continues to remain in severe category

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

Thick layer of smog in Delhi as air quality continues to remain in severe category

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention&Control) Authority declared public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 11:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thick smog continued to cover the sky as air quality remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 500 under 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area.

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention&Control) Authority declared public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Noida was also recorded at 451 in 'severe' category.

People in Ghaziabad took to their morning fitness schedule wearing masks. Air Quality Index (AQI) in Indirapuram was recorded at 449, in 'severe' category'.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

One of the main reasons for the sudden rise in Delhi pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.

On Friday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal saying that he is doing politics over pollution matter.

"Chief Minister of Delhi is politicising pollution and has entered into blame game. Delhi govt didn't give Rs 3500 crores it had to, for Eastern Peripheral Expressway, that could have reduced pollution in Delhi. If we keep blaming each other, many things will come up," he said. "But providing relief to people from pollution is everyone's responsibility. I appeal that instead of blaming Haryana and Punjab and blaming each other, all 5 states should sit together and discuss ways to mitigate pollution," he further added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Are 'Caller IDs' responsible for death of cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE