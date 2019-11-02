Thick layer of smog in Delhi as air quality continues to remain in severe category

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention&Control) Authority declared public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

Thick smog continued to cover the sky as air quality remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 500 under 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Noida was also recorded at 451 in 'severe' category.

Air Quality Index (AQI) at 451, in 'severe' category in Noida. pic.twitter.com/WL5UF4aIMw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2019

People in Ghaziabad took to their morning fitness schedule wearing masks. Air Quality Index (AQI) in Indirapuram was recorded at 449, in 'severe' category'.

Ghaziabad: Locals exercise wearing masks in Indirapuram. A public health emergency has been declared in the Delhi-NCR region due to rising pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) in Indirapuram is at 449, in 'severe' category'. pic.twitter.com/bu1iBSLbc4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2019

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

One of the main reasons for the sudden rise in Delhi pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.

On Friday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal saying that he is doing politics over pollution matter.

"Chief Minister of Delhi is politicising pollution and has entered into blame game. Delhi govt didn't give Rs 3500 crores it had to, for Eastern Peripheral Expressway, that could have reduced pollution in Delhi. If we keep blaming each other, many things will come up," he said. "But providing relief to people from pollution is everyone's responsibility. I appeal that instead of blaming Haryana and Punjab and blaming each other, all 5 states should sit together and discuss ways to mitigate pollution," he further added.