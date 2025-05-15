The dust blanket disrupted morning commutes and affected office-goers across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

A thick layer of dust greeted residents of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, marking a sudden shift in weather following days of intense heat. As dust swept across the region, areas such as Akshardham, Kartavya Path near India Gate, and various sectors in Noida were covered in haze, reducing visibility and disrupting daily activities.

The national capital had experienced scorching temperatures just a day earlier, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal norm. Aya Nagar recorded the highest temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, compared to 40.8 and 40.6 degrees Celsius in the Palam and Ridge areas, respectively. The IMD posted on X: “Severe thunder, lightning, and squally winds of 70-80 km/h likely over Delhi in the next 2 hours.”

Additionally, the IMD issued warnings of moderate to intense spells of rainfall and thunderstorms expected to persist in Delhi, NCR, and neighbouring regions.

The dust blanket affected office workers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, disrupting their morning commutes. Major roads and landmarks were covered in dust, and locals were inconvenienced by the poor visibility, according to videos and images that went viral on social media.

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated due to the dust storm; after remaining in the moderate range for several weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has now dropped into the poor category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI stood at 236 (poor category) at 8 a.m.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. The weather department has also predicted strong surface winds throughout the day.