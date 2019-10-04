'They won't get any position in our parties if they don't withdraw': Fadnavis warns BJP-Sena rebels

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned the rebels of the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra who have filed nomination against the alliance candidates saying that they won't get any position in any of the parties if they don't withdraw.

"In the coming days we will ask all the rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party of grand alliance. If they don’t comply then they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties," Fadnavis said at a joint press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This was the first joint press conference of the two parties after the announcement of the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking in Sena chief's son Aaditya Thackeray, Fadnavis said he was confident that the young leader will win by a very huge margin from Worli assembly seat.

"I am confident the Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin in the elections and we will see him with us in the assembly," he said.

Aditya Thackeray, who filed his nomination from the Worli constituency on Thursday, is seen as the Shiv Sena's claim to the Deputy Chief Minister's post after the elections.

Responding to a question on whether there was any demand within the party to declare Aaditya Thackeray as CM candidate, the senior Thackeray said, "The first step in politics doesn’t mean that you have to become the Chief Minister of this state. He has just entered politics, this is just the beginning."

Both BJP and Shiv Sena are facing a large scale rebellion and protest against the candidates who have found place in the list released by the parties.

While Fadnavis's warning was directly to those who have filed nomination against their own party's candidates, there are also many who have launched open 'dharna' and protest against some nominees.

BJP sitting legislators and aspirants, who were denied ticket from Kalyan, Nagpur, Nashik, Latur and couple of other districts, hit the roads and also tried to vent their feelings before party leaders.

A section of local workers of the BJP opposed party's decision to field Abhimanyu Pawar, personal assistant of Fadnavis, from Ausa Assembly seat. Supporters of minister of food and civil supplies Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar staged rasta roko to protest Pawar's nomination.

Similarly, Shiv Sena activists also opposed BJP's move to nominate Abhimanyu Pawar saying that he is an outsider. Former legislator Dinkar Mane has conveyed to the party leadership that the party should take back the seat and a son of the soil be fielded.

