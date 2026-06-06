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'They said cockroaches would never come': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke mocks skeptics with massive Jantar Mantar crowd video

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video of a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, calling it a milestone moment for the movement. In a pointed message, Dipke said, "They said cockroaches would never...", highlighting the growing support behind CJP's campaigns on NEET, CBSE and education reforms.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

'They said cockroaches would never come': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke mocks skeptics with massive Jantar Mantar crowd video
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar (Courtesy: X)
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The Cockroach Janata Party, a relatively new force in India's protest scene, held its first major demonstration in New Delhi on Saturday. Abhijeet Dipke, the group’s founder, posted a video from Jantar Mantar, throwing a bit of shade with his comment: “They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” The video showed a pretty energetic crowd, packed with young people, parents, and students frustrated about the current state of the education system.

This protest wasn’t just about making noise. The central demand was the resignation of India’s union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, following the controversy over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in CBSE Class 12 results. It’s been a chaotic time for students, and Dipke, together with activist Sonam Wangchuk, took charge of the protest, leading the crowd at Jantar Mantar.

Saurav Das, the CJP spokesperson, also captured the moment, sharing a photo that highlighted the huge turnout, stressing it was a peaceful gathering. Dipke flew in from the US on Saturday, making it very clear that this is just the beginning. If Pradhan doesn’t step down by 5 pm, the group plans to escalate their protests across India.

The Cockroach Janata Party started as a satirical take on an insult tossed around by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, where people were called “cockroaches” and “parasites.” Dipke and his followers flipped the script; instead of taking offense, they owned the label, mobilizing a movement that’s catching attention.

Those at the protest included students preparing for tough competitive exams, their worried parents, and other young activists. The atmosphere was charged — people demanding accountability and a better, more transparent education system. There was some debate online about the crowd size. A few posts claimed it was smaller than expected, but plenty of others showed images of a massive turnout, demonstrating the movement’s potential.

So, what’s the Cockroach Janata Party really pushing for? 

Along with asking for Pradhan's resignation, they’re insisting that any digitization of the education system shouldn’t happen without proper training. This is practical — rushing digital changes without prep only risks more confusion.

On the ground, things got tense. Six people were detained by police who wanted to prevent clashes between rival groups. Officials confirmed the detentions were just a precaution. Security was intense — more than 1,000 personnel stationed in New Delhi and nearby hotspots to keep things under control.

Also read| Next Arvind Kejriwal? Why Abhijeet Dipke's CJP is drawing comparisons to India against corruption movement

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