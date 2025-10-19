FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP to launch massive march in Mumbai against ECI, Sanjay Raut makes BIG announcement: 'BJP...,match-fixing,...'

Sunny Deol drops first look of Gabru on 69th birthday, Esha Deol's wish for her step-brother impresses netizens

'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party

Spider-Man star Tom Holland suffers huge loss, won't be starring in James Bond due to..., actor says 'we’ll get there one day'

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

Israel's Netanyahu vows 'strong action' against Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violation

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left spe

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more

JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'

SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party

Speaking ahead of the ninth edition of Deepotsav event in Ayodhya, CM Adityanath stressed the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of truth and faith. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) during his address at the Deepotsav 2025 event organised in Ayodhya, accusing them of undermining India's faith and obstructing the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Speaking ahead of the ninth edition of Deepotsav, the CM stressed the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of truth and faith.

What did Yogi Adityanath say at the event?

Adityanath said at the event: "While we are illuminating Ayodhya with millions of lamps, we must not forget that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Congress party declared in court that Lord Shri Ram was a myth. The Congress party gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Shri Ram was a myth, and that the Samajwadi Party had fired bullets at Ram devotees in this very Ayodhya. These are the same people who pray at Babar's tomb, but when invited to the ceremony of the consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, they reject the invitation." He further accused the Congress and the SP of consistently insulting India's faith.

'They fired bullets, we light lamps'

Adityanath further said: "We must remember their double standards. How these people have been insulting India's eternal faith, and what kind of words they have been using. They even questioned the existence of Ram. Sometimes they go to the grave of an invader and offer prayers, and then they leave no stone unturned to insult India's faith. These are the same people who, during the Ram Mandir movement, deployed separate advocates to prevent the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, so they could protest and create obstacles in the path of the Ram Mandir. But today we can say they fired bullets, we are lighting lamps in Ayodhya." He added: "They had erased Ayodhya's identity and renamed it Faizabad, and we have brought back the identity of Ayodhya, making it Ayodhya Dham again," he added.

Deepotsav 2025 event

The Deepotsav festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 PM and will continue till 8 PM. A grand aarti ceremony, featuring 2,100 performers, is expected to set a new world record. Following the lighting of lamps, there will be a light and sound show, culminating in a display of fireworks. This year, a record 26,11,101 earthen lamps are set to illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that aims to showcase Ayodhya's spiritual heritage on a global platform.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'
Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says
Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand
Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs NZ
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
Indian woman captures Dubai’s festive glow as city gears up for Diwali
'Love solving wars': Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
Did Donald Trump really call Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict easy to solve?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE