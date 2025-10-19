'They pray at Babar's tomb but...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress, Samajwadi Party

Speaking ahead of the ninth edition of Deepotsav event in Ayodhya, CM Adityanath stressed the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of truth and faith. Read on for more on this.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) during his address at the Deepotsav 2025 event organised in Ayodhya, accusing them of undermining India's faith and obstructing the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Speaking ahead of the ninth edition of Deepotsav, the CM stressed the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of truth and faith.

What did Yogi Adityanath say at the event?

Adityanath said at the event: "While we are illuminating Ayodhya with millions of lamps, we must not forget that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Congress party declared in court that Lord Shri Ram was a myth. The Congress party gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Shri Ram was a myth, and that the Samajwadi Party had fired bullets at Ram devotees in this very Ayodhya. These are the same people who pray at Babar's tomb, but when invited to the ceremony of the consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, they reject the invitation." He further accused the Congress and the SP of consistently insulting India's faith.

'They fired bullets, we light lamps'

Adityanath further said: "We must remember their double standards. How these people have been insulting India's eternal faith, and what kind of words they have been using. They even questioned the existence of Ram. Sometimes they go to the grave of an invader and offer prayers, and then they leave no stone unturned to insult India's faith. These are the same people who, during the Ram Mandir movement, deployed separate advocates to prevent the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, so they could protest and create obstacles in the path of the Ram Mandir. But today we can say they fired bullets, we are lighting lamps in Ayodhya." He added: "They had erased Ayodhya's identity and renamed it Faizabad, and we have brought back the identity of Ayodhya, making it Ayodhya Dham again," he added.

Deepotsav 2025 event

The Deepotsav festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 PM and will continue till 8 PM. A grand aarti ceremony, featuring 2,100 performers, is expected to set a new world record. Following the lighting of lamps, there will be a light and sound show, culminating in a display of fireworks. This year, a record 26,11,101 earthen lamps are set to illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that aims to showcase Ayodhya's spiritual heritage on a global platform.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).