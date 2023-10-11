Headlines

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

Films rejected by other actors that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

'They have accepted defeat...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP ahead of assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. PM Modi also flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan including, a new train - Runicha Express.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said BJP has already accepted its defeat in the state polls. "...PM Modi keeps visiting states again and again...after the election, will PM Modi come and open colleges here?... Will he come and make roads here? What will PM Modi do? They (BJP) can't decide a face here, they gave tickets to 9 MPs and I consider this as their biggest failure...this means they have accepted defeat", CM Gehlot said while addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Churu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. 

PM Modi also flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan including, a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Junction - to Khambli Ghat.

READ | NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Further, two other rail projects were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. These included projects for doubling the 145 km long 'Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line. PM Modi also attacked the Congress over "corruption" in government schemes during its rule in Madhya Pradesh and alleged that funds meant for the poor were filling the coffers of the corrupt.

Meanwhile, the BJP, on Monday, released its first list of the candidates for the Rajasthan elections. Seven MPs have been named in the first list of 41 candidates by the BJP for the Rajasthan elections, just hours after the Election Commission announced the poll dates.

The seven MPs and the seats they will contest from include Diya Kumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Bhagirath Choudhary (Kishangarh), Kirodi Lal Meena (Sawai Madhopur), Devji Patel (Sanchore), Narendra Kumar (Mandawa), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jhotwara) and Baba Balaknath (Tijara). According to the BJP, the names were finalised at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP chief JP Nadda on October 1.

READ | 'If I...': Sachin Tendulkar's confession to Virender Sehwag after failing to score 100 vs Pakistan at 2011 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23. The counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF). 

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Vaibhav Maloo's Refreshing Take On Social And Business Arenas Via Self-Help Book

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkot sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her 'treasure chest'

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

