On November 7, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly erupted in a chaotic confrontation as BJP MLAs and assembly marshals clashed over a contentious resolution. The turmoil began when Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered the eviction of opposition members who had stormed the well of the House, protesting a resolution related to the region's special status. This move sparked an intense face-off as BJP legislators voiced strong disapproval of the decision and resisted efforts to have them removed.

The assembly had been tense following the ruling National Conference's (NC) successful resolution, passed the day before, urging the Centre to restore Article 370 and re-engage with the region's elected representatives. This decision, calling for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status to be constitutionally reinstated, triggered strong opposition from BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, who argued firmly against the motion's implications. Sharma’s statements were drowned out as opposition members disrupted his speech, raising tensions further within the chamber.

The assembly floor turned chaotic when Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, MLA from the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and brother of MP Engineer Rashid, entered the well of the House with a banner demanding, “Articles 370 and 35A be restored.” His symbolic display was seen as a direct challenge to the BJP's stance, provoking BJP members to snatch and tear the banner, which led to a brief physical confrontation.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Rather ordered a 15-minute adjournment to cool down tempers, yet the BJP members remained undeterred, resuming their protest as soon as the session reconvened. The assembly became a scene of competing slogans, with BJP MLAs chanting, “Balidaan huway jahan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai” in defiance, while NC members responded with, “Jis Kashmir ko khoon say seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai.”

Determined to restore order, the Speaker called for the marshals to forcibly evict the protesting BJP MLAs, exclaiming, “They deserve it, throw them out.” As the marshals approached, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar climbed onto a table, prompting female marshals to be called in to handle her protest. The resistance from BJP legislators escalated as some physically clashed with the marshals, and three BJP MLAs were eventually escorted out amidst applause from the NC benches.

The drama concluded with BJP MLAs chanting, “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” countered by NC’s refrain, “Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya,” encapsulating the deep divisions within the assembly over Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.