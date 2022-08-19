Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘They can make big promises of water but…’: PM Narendra Modi’s veiled attack on Opposition

PM Modi, while addressing the nation during the Har Ghar Jal event, took a jibe at Opposition parties for ‘making big promises’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

‘They can make big promises of water but…’: PM Narendra Modi’s veiled attack on Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Taking a veiled jibe at the Opposition parties in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how some people “make big promises” about providing water, but will never work towards the vision, unlike the central government.

The prime minister further slammed the opposition parties while saying that "people who do not care about the country, stay indifferent to the problems faced by the nation". These remarks were made by PM Modi while he was addressing the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ event on Friday.

Lauding the efforts by the NDA government in the last eight years, he said that it is easy to form a government, but the BJP has "chosen the path of building the nation...which takes hard work,” as per ANI reports.

During the event aimed at water provisions in the country, PM Modi said, “We (the BJP government) have chosen the path of building the nation. Hence, we are continuously working towards addressing and solving the challenges of both - the present and the future.”

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, he continued, "People who do not care about the nation don`t show any concern or interest towards these problems. They can make big promises for the provision of water, but will never work towards it with a vision."

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had also slammed the opposition leaders for the practice of offering freebies to voters to sway their support, soon after the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the freebie culture in the country.

On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a plea against promises by political parties to distribute freebies from public funds during election campaigns. Asking the parties to file their suggestion by Saturday, the top court said the concern was about spending the public’s money in the correct way.

Saying that distributing freebies by political parties during elections is a "serious issue", the Supreme Court had said that a significant amount has to be spent on infrastructure and other aspects when it comes to offering services.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Make India No. 1 mission: Arvind Kejriwal launches 'missed call' campaign amid CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.