‘They can make big promises of water but…’: PM Narendra Modi’s veiled attack on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Taking a veiled jibe at the Opposition parties in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how some people “make big promises” about providing water, but will never work towards the vision, unlike the central government.

The prime minister further slammed the opposition parties while saying that "people who do not care about the country, stay indifferent to the problems faced by the nation". These remarks were made by PM Modi while he was addressing the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ event on Friday.

Lauding the efforts by the NDA government in the last eight years, he said that it is easy to form a government, but the BJP has "chosen the path of building the nation...which takes hard work,” as per ANI reports.

During the event aimed at water provisions in the country, PM Modi said, “We (the BJP government) have chosen the path of building the nation. Hence, we are continuously working towards addressing and solving the challenges of both - the present and the future.”

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, he continued, "People who do not care about the nation don`t show any concern or interest towards these problems. They can make big promises for the provision of water, but will never work towards it with a vision."

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had also slammed the opposition leaders for the practice of offering freebies to voters to sway their support, soon after the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the freebie culture in the country.

On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a plea against promises by political parties to distribute freebies from public funds during election campaigns. Asking the parties to file their suggestion by Saturday, the top court said the concern was about spending the public’s money in the correct way.

Saying that distributing freebies by political parties during elections is a "serious issue", the Supreme Court had said that a significant amount has to be spent on infrastructure and other aspects when it comes to offering services.

(With ANI inputs)

