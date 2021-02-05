'They are not aliens': Sonakshi Sinha lends support to foreigners speaking on farmers' protest

Several international celebrities including pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and others have lent their support to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. The government of India has raised objections to the remarks, following which, many Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have come out in support of the government and called it India's internal matter. These celebrities have described the tweet of foreign celebrities as propaganda against the country.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has also expressed her opinion on Rihanna's tweet and subsequent reactions from Bollywood. Sonakshi has lashed out at those calling it propaganda.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a post on her Instagram Story about the farmers' movement and the opinions of the artists on it. The post talks about the journalists being harassed, suspension of internet, hate speech and slams those who are calling this an 'internal matter'.

In the original post, the author says that foreigners like Rihanna and Thunberg raised their voices because of "violation of human rights, suppression of free internet and expression, hate propaganda, hate speech, and abuse of power". "You must remember that they are not alien species but fellow humans," the post added.

Sonakshi concluded the story with a message: 'Wake up.'

On Wednesday, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and said, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

It may be noted that several Bollywood Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, and Karan Johar, among others have called for unity regarding the comments by foreign personalities. Many of them used hashtags such as 'India united' and 'India against propaganda'.

International pop icon Rihanna created an uproar on social media on Tuesday after she took to her Twitter handle to react to the news of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the government's farm laws and the subsequent internet shutdown in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana. This was a measure taken by the Union government in an attempt to bring the movement to a standstill.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old pop star shared a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with a news report on the micro-blogging site.

After Rihanna, Swedish climate activist and Nobel peace prize nominee Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the ongoing agitation of farmers against the three new farm laws, saying she stands in support with them.