These village kids explain 'social distancing' in the simplest way possible, video goes viral

Social distancing is the need of the hour. The term 'social distancing' has been used frequently in the past few days. From grocery shops to local markets, everywhere we find people following guidelines and maintaining at least two metres of distance.

To stop the spread of the COVID-19, ‘social distancing’ is recommended as a huge step.

But what exactly is ‘Social distancing’? Well, few kids from the village have explained the actual meaning of social distancing in a very unique way.

The one-seconds shared by IAS Awanish Sharan shows bricks placed beside each other to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

In a video you can see as one brick fall, the other bricks start falling. But when the kids remove one brick from the line, it creates a gap and doesn't affect the brick present in front of it. This is called 'chain-breaking'.

Sharan shared the video with the caption, "Village children explaining 'social distancing'. Beautiful".

Watch the video here...

The video has gone viral on social media as it has garnered amazing reactions from viewers.

बहुत बढ़िया,,,,,,,,, गाँव के बच्चे भी सिख रहे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर शहर के लोग कब सीखेंगे — Ajay Y (@AjayYv40S) April 16, 2020

Ati sundar sir — Rishikesh Singh (@RishikeshSingh_) April 16, 2020

very impressive — Adibatay home (@IamAdibaa) April 16, 2020