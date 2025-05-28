The latest edition of the army's magazine ‘Baatcheet' was released and it was dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor. The magazine revealed that the Operation Sindoor logo was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh. The Indian army also shared the photographs of the two officers along with t

India was left shocked, after a heinous Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists in Kashmir on April 22. Indian Army, in retaliation, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan. The Operation Sindoor poster shared on Indian Army's social media handles, went viral, due its 'heartfelt' design featuring vermilion. While the name of Operation Sindoor was given by PM Modi government, two Indian army officers were behind the design of the logo.

The logo

Indian army on May 7 at 1:51 am, shared the logo, with a black background and Operation Sindoor written in bold letters. Logo had a small bowl of vermilion (Sindoor, worn by married Hindu women) forming the first “O,” while the second “O” had a dash of the powder around it. The logo carried a message with a poster. "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" the Indian Army's 1.51 am X post carried the poster that was concise in words but heavy on symbolism.

Who designed it?

The latest edition of the army's magazine ‘Baatcheet' was released and it was dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor. The magazine revealed that the Operation Sindoor logo was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh. The Indian army also shared the photographs of the two officers along with the logo.

The opening section of the magazine featured the logo across the entire page with the emblem of the Indian army at the top.

On another page on 'Pahalgam', the text raed, 'On 22 April 2025, the nation witnessed a dastardly and brutal act of violence where five terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion. This incident occurred in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where the tourists had gone to celebrate life with fervour. This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action." It also had photographs of the aftermath of the attack and emotional moments of the funeral of the victims.