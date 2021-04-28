These states will provide free COVID-19 vaccines from May 1 - Check full list here

In an apparent effort to vaccinate most of the Indians, over 20 states across the country have so far announced that they will provide free Covid-19 vaccines from May 1. It is to be noted that some states have already announced that they will give coronavirus vaccine free for all, others have announced to provide it free for people between the age of 18 to 45 only.

Over 14.19 crore people have received Covid-19 vaccine jab so far, including health care and frontline workers.

Here's the list of states providing free Covid vaccines:

Delhi - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age in the national capital."We are working on a plan to start large-scale vaccination as soon as possible," he said.

Maharashtra - Maharashtra has also decided to provide free vaccine to all citizens.

Bihar - Bihar government has already announced that it will provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all aged above 18. "The Bihar government will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age in the state," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Jharkhand - Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently announced that his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to people above 18 years of age

"In Jharkhand, the corona vaccine will be provided free of cost to people above the age of 18 by the state government," Soren, who heads a coalition government of JMM-Congress-RJD, said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh - The Uttar Pradesh government will give COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

Goa - The Goa government has also decided to vaccinate all between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost.

Punjab - Punjab CM Amarinder Singh recently announced that his government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in the age group 18-45.

Haryana - Haryana has also decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 yrs at government hospitals in the state.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh - Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will administer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from May 1.

Himachal Pradesh - The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to administer free Covid-19 vaccine for those aged between 18 and 44 years.

Sikkim - Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently announced that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years.

West Bengal - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recently announced that every person in the state will receive Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Assam - The Assam government has decided to vaccinate everyone in the 18-45 age group for free from May 1.

Odisha - Odisha government has announced free COVID vaccination for all above the age of 18.

Rajasthan - Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced free COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years.

Gujarat - Gujarat government led by CM Vijay Rupani has announced that it will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age.

Telangana - The Telangana government will provide Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all people aged above 18 years.

Tamil Nadu - The Tamil Nadu government will administer free Covid-19 vaccines at government hospitals to everyone above the age of 18.

Kerala - Kerala government has also decided to give vaccines for free.

Andhra Pradesh - The Andhra Pradesh government has announced free Covid-19 vaccination for all those in the age group of 18-45 years.