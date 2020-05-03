These states will allow liquor shops to open from Monday

As the government has given some relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, several states will allow liquor shops to open hoping to generate revenues.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs in its order has allowed the sale of non-essential items but with a few conditions. The ministry said that alcohol shops that fall under the Orange and Green zones will be allowed to open as long as they maintain social distancing norms and no more than six people allowed.

The Maharashtra government has decided that non-essential items will be allowed to be sold, including liquor, in all the non-containment zones starting Monday. They will, however, have to strictly follow social distancing.

The government has also said that they must be standalone alcohol shops and not situated near a residential colony.

Similarly, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced that standalone liquor and beer shops that fall under the Orange and Green zones will be allowed to function from Monday. The shops selling alcohol can open from 10 am to 7 pm and will have to follow strict social distancing norms strictly.

No shops will be allowed to open in the areas declared as red zones and lockdown rules will remain enforced in these areas.

"Circles at the specified distance will be made on roads outside the shops and only five customers at a time will be allowed to make purchases," Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the decision to allow the opening of liquor shops has been left to the collectors of respective districts. In a circular, the state excise department stated that liquor and bhaang shops can be opened from 7 am to 7 pm only.

A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said.

The Rajasthan government has allowed the sale of liquor but the sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited. Shops selling liquor will have to ensure social distancing, the state government said in its release.

On the other hand, the Haryana government is mulling over imposing a "COVID cess" on liquor to support the institutions which have been adversely affected by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in India has reached 40,263, as per data from the health ministry.